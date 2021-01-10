3 best tips to win on Bermuda Remastered map in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire is one of the most prominent and widely played titles in the esports industry. The game is quite competitive as its players are always looking for ways to achieve perfection.

Free Fire presently has three maps – Bermuda, Kalahari, and Purgatory. The patched-up variant of Bermuda added new locations to the old Bermuda map.

With emerging competitive gameplay, most players often find it difficult to make it to the last circle in a match. This article shares some of the best tips to win on the Bermuda Remastered map in Free Fire.

Best tips to win on Bermuda Remastered map in Free Fire

#1- Choosing the best landing spot

Choosing the best landing spot after the flight takes off is possibly the most difficult decision to make early in a game. To win a match, players are always recommended to choose safe landing spots without a great crowd.

As the landing spots depend on the path of flight, it is suggested that players land far away from the path of the flight to avoid early fights. This increases the chances of survival till the last circle.

#2- Carrying a vehicle

Players must always carry a vehicle on the map as it is crucial to surviving. The vehicle helps the players move faster on the map and also helps avoid enemies.

Vehicles can also act as shelters during the final zones and will protect the players from enemy bullets.

#3- Choosing the best weapon and utilities

Weapons play a crucial role during a match. For the best result during battles, players are recommended to carry one short-range and one mid-range combat gun. This will ensure that the player has the optimum weapons to tackle enemies at any range.

Utilities like grenades cannot be overlooked and are essential elements that players need to carry. Defensive mechanisms like gloo walls can also be of great assistance during the final circles of a match.

