3 best vehicles in Free Fire's battle royale mode

Free Fire offers its battle royale mode for players globally. An exciting thing that users can look for aside from loot is a vehicle. Some may look like ordinary ones, whereas a few may seem a bit appealing.

There are several vehicles in Free Fire. Most players use a vehicle to navigate faster on the map, especially when the safe zone approaches.

Vehicles play a vital role in the battle royale genre. They can change the course of the game instantly, both as a weapon and as a way to escape.

This article lists the three best vehicles in Free Fire's battle royale mode.

Top 3 vehicles in Free Fire's battle royale mode

#1 - Motorcycle

Players can find a motorcycle within the vicinity of the battle royale maps in Free Fire.

It is faster to explore freely on the map when riding a motorcycle. Also, players may be able to pass through tight roads and areas while riding. Although one downside is that motorcycles may run out of fuel quickly. So storing gas in the bag is essential whenever a player would like to use a motorcycle.

#2 - Jeep

Jeep-type vehicles in Free Fire can also be used to kill enemies. Some vehicles, like the motorcycle, may be harder to use as a means of killing. But the jeep is quite larger compared to most vehicles in Free Fire, and chasing enemies while driving it may eventually turn into a killing spree.

#3 - Sports car

Sports cars are present in Free Fire for a more luxurious approach, as most sports cars in real life are elegant-looking.

Players can navigate through the map by riding one, and it is best to stay vigilant whenever driving it. The appearance of sports cars can be recognized more compared to other common vehicles in Free Fire. But just like the jeep, it can also be used as a killing machine when used correctly.