3 best ways to get free diamonds in Free Fire

Diamonds are the in-game currency of Garena Free Fire and are used to purchase most of the items in the game.

However, players need to spend real money to obtain these diamonds. Since this isn't feasible for everyone, many players often look for alternatives to get them for free.

This article takes a look at a few ways through which players can obtain Free Fire diamonds at no cost.

Best ways to get Free Fire diamonds at no cost

Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards (Image via Google Opinion Rewards)

Google Opinion Rewards is one of the most reliable apps that players can use to earn free in-game currencies. As the name suggests, it is a reward-based program developed by Google.

Players have to complete short surveys to earn Google Play Credits that can be used to purchase Free Fire diamonds. The frequency and reward per survey may vary.

Giveaways

Another way for players to get Free Fire diamonds at no cost is to participate in in-game events and custom rooms. Many channels and Instagram pages also host giveaways that include diamonds and several other items as rewards.

Events

In mid-2020, Garena launched a dedicated app for gaming videos called BOOYAH!

The developers have now introduced events in the app that offer players an opportunity to collect diamonds for free by watching live-streams for a specific duration between 2-4 March.

The rewards for the recent Free Fire watch-to-win event are as follows:

40 minutes: 5 diamonds, 10 diamonds, Cobra Coin Token

80 minutes: 5 diamonds, Random Head Gear Loot Box, Cobra Coin Token, Cobra Grenade Skin

120 minutes: 5 diamonds, Pet Panther Crate, Cobra Coin Token, Cobra Loot Box

