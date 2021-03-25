Free Fire diamonds are used to purchase various in-game items, including the Elite Pass, characters, pets, skins and more.

Players have to spend real money to acquire Free Fire diamonds. Since this isn't a viable option for everyone, many users are often on the lookout for ways to get the in-game currency for free or at discounted prices.

3 best ways to get free diamonds in Free Fire

Here are the three best ways to get Free Fire diamonds at no cost:

#1 Events

Preheat Watch to Win event is currently underway in Garena Free Fire

Garena frequently adds events to Free Fire. These events provide players with an opportunity to obtain diamonds for free.

The Preheat Watch to Win event is currently underway. Players can obtain several rewards for watching any streamer on Booyah! for 30 minutes. These rewards include 5 Diamonds, a Color Palette, the Maniac MP40 Box and the Awakening Shard.

Booyah! is Free Fire's dedicated app for gaming videos. To participate in this event, players must link their Free Fire account to Booyah!

#2 Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards (Image via Google Opinion Rewards)

Google Opinion Rewards is one of the most popular applications in the gaming community. It has over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store and is rated 4.4/5.

In the app, players have to complete short surveys to receive Google Play Credits. These credits can later be used to purchase diamonds in Garena Free Fire.

Click here to visit the Google Play Store page of the application.

#3 GPT apps and websites

Swagbucks is one of the most popular GPT websites

There are many GPT (Get-paid-to) applications and websites, such as Poll Pay, Easy Rewards, Swagbucks,and PrizeRebel, that players can use to get Free Fire diamonds at no cost.

In these websites/apps, players are required to complete tasks, including surveys and quizzes, in exchange for rewards. Cashout options depend upon the country of the player.

Players must never resort to the use of illicit tools like Free Fire diamond generators. They are against Garena's policy and will lead to permanent account suspensions.

