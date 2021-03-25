Free Fire has established an extensive userbase for the mobile segment. Like other Battle Royale titles, this game is highly competitive in which players desire to become the best among their peers.

Sensitivity settings are one of the crucial factors determining success in Garena Free Fire. It has a major effect on the gameplay and performance of the players on the battlefield.

Having comfortable sensitivity settings can enable users to achieve Booyah!

This article lists the best Free Fire sensitivity that can help players land more headshots and reduce recoil on Android devices.

Also read: Free Fire redeem codes: List of all codes released for the OB26 version so far (March 2021)

Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for more headshots and less recoil in Android devices

Sensitivity settings

General: 90-95

Red Dot: 75-80

Advertisement

2x Scope: 70-75

4x Scope: 75-80

AWM Scope: 45-50

Free Look: 60

It is crucial to note the range of these sensitivity settings isn’t’ fixed. This is simply a baseline. Players can change the settings depending upon their preference, comfortability, and device.

The ‘Free Look’ setting doesn’t affect the users while they are shooting. Hence, it can be left at default or any level based on their choice.

Nothing comes without practice. Hence, to land headshots better and control the recoil, players must practice in the training grounds with the various available weapons.

Note: The settings that have been in this article are based on the writer’s preference and are entirely subjective. Users aren’t advised to directly copy others’ same settings as they do not yield any results. Moreover, they must also not change their sensitivity frequently.

How to change sensitivity settings in Garena Free Fire

Advertisement

How to change sensitivity settings in the game

Follow the steps below to change the sensitivity settings in Free Fire:

Open Free Fire and click on the ‘Settings’ icon present in the top-right corner.

Several settings will appear on the screen of the users. Next, tap on the ‘Sensitivity’ tab.

Players can then change the required settings. If needed, they also have another option to reset the settings.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs. FireEyes Gaming: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?