Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs FireEyes Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, is one of the biggest names in the Indian Free Fire community. He has garnered a massive following on YouTube and has 22.2 million subscribers on his channel.

FireEyes Gaming is another popular Free Fire content creator hailing from India. He boasts a subscriber count of 2.1 million on YouTube.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 11060 squad matches and has won on 2693 occasions, making his win rate 24.34%. He has bagged 41269 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.93 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 1674 games and has secured 310 victories, translating to a win rate of 18.51%. He has registered 6505 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.77.

Ajjubhai has played 907 solo matches and has 79 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 8.71%. He has racked up 2300 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.78 in this mode.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Ajjubhai has played 309 squad games and has 70 wins to his name, translating to a win rate of 22.65%. He has 1352 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.66.

The content creator has also played 7 ranked duo matches and has triumphed on 3 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 42.85%. With 36 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 9.00 in this mode.

Ajjubhai has played 2 ranked solo games but is yet to secure a win or a kill.

FireEyes Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

FireEyes Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 435180912.

Lifetime stats

FireEyes Gaming has played 16072 squad matches and has 3550 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 22.08%. He has accumulated 51364 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.10 in this mode.

The content creator has won 244 of the 1519 duo games that he has played, making his win rate 16.06%. With a K/D ratio of 3.27, he has 4173 frags in these matches.

FireEyes Gaming has also played 899 solo games and has triumphed in 91 of them, translating to a win rate of 10.12%. He has registered 2406 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.98 in this mode.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, FireEyes Gaming has played 212 squad games and has emerged victorious in 26 of them, making his win rate 12.26%. He has 585 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.15.

The YouTuber has also played 36 ranked duo matches and has 4 Booyahs to his name, translating to a win rate of 11.11%. He has racked up 69 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.16 in this mode.

FireEyes Gaming has played 30 ranked solo games and has secured 5 victories, maintaining a win rate of 16.66%. He has 111 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.44.

Comparison

In the lifetime squad and duo matches, Ajjubhai has the edge over FireEyes Gaming in terms of K/D ratio and win rate. Meanwhile, FireEyes Gaming has better stats than Ajjubhai in the lifetime solo games.

The two content creators' stats in the ranked solo and duo modes cannot be compared as Ajjubhai has not played enough games. However, in the ranked squad matches, Ajjubhai has better stats than FireEyes Gaming.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

