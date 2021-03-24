Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Titanium Gamer: Who has better Free Fire stats in March 2021?

Amit Sharma, aka Amitbhai, is one of the most popular Indian Free Fire content creators. He makes videos related to the battle royale game on his YouTube channel Desi Gamers, which has 9.18 million subscribers.

Bharat Nath, aka Titanium Gamer, is another prominent Free Fire creator from India. He currently boasts a subscriber count of 2.8 million on YouTube.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 8047 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 2207 of them, translating to a win rate of 27.42%. He has 20969 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.59.

The content creator has also played 4255 duo games and has 737 wins to his name, making his win rate 17.32%. With a K/D ratio of 3.19, he has 11205 frags in this mode.

Amitbhai has played 3366 solo matches and has 273 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 8.11%. He has 7572 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.45.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai’s ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 141 squad games in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 27 of them, making his win rate 19.14%. He has 455 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.99 in this mode.

Meanwhile, the YouTuber has won 4 of the 75 ranked duo matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 5.33%. He has 227 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.20.

Amitbhai has also played 44 solo games and has emerged victorious in 5 of them, translating to a win rate of 11.36%. He has 156 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.00 in this mode.

Titanium Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Titanium Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 256557979.

Lifetime stats

Titanium Gamer’s lifetime stats

Titanium Gamer has played 15579 squad matches and has won on 3831 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 24.59%. He has 46599 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.97.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 1776 games and has triumphed in 230 of them, translating to a win rate of 12.95%. With 5425 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.51 in this mode.

Titanium Gamer has also played 1122 solo matches and has 165 wins to his name, making his win rate 14.70%. He has 3719 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.89.

Ranked stats

Titanium Gamer’s ranked stats

Titanium Gamer has played 218 squad games in the current ranked season and has secured 42 victories, translating to a win rate of 19.26%. He has 912 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.18 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 1 ranked duo match. He has 1 kill and 1 win in this mode.

Titanium Gamer is yet to play a game in the ranked solo mode.

Comparison

Titanium Gamer has the edge over Amitbhai in the lifetime solo matches. Meanwhile, in the lifetime duo and squad games, Amitbhai has a higher win rate, while Titanium Gamer has a better K/D ratio.

It would not be fair to compare the two players' stats in the ranked solo and duo modes as Titanium Gamer has not played enough games. However, when it comes to the ranked squad matches, Titanium Gamer has better stats than Amitbhai.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

