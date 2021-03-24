Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs LOUD Babi: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai, popularly known as Total Gaming, is a renowned Free Fire content creator from India. He has 22.1 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, with his videos boasting 3.175 billion views combined.

Bárbara Passos, aka LOUD Babi, is another prominent figure in the Free Fire community. She is a part of the famous Brazilian esports organization, LOUD. She frequently makes videos related to Free Fire and has 5.11 million subscribers on YouTube.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 11041 squad matches and has won on 2690 occasions, making his win rate 24.36%. He has 41191 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.93.

When it comes to the duo mode, the content creator has played 1674 games and has secured 310 victories, translating to a win rate of 18.51%. With a K/D ratio of 4.77, he has 6505 frags in this mode.

Ajjubhai has played 907 solo matches and has triumphed in 79 of them, maintaining a win rate of 8.71%. He has 2300 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has played 288 squad games and has 67 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 23.26%. He has accumulated 1274 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.76 in this mode.

The YouTuber has won 3 of the 7 ranked duo matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 42.85%. He has 36 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 9.00.

Ajjubhai has also played 2 ranked solo games but is yet to register a win or a kill.

LOUD Babi’s Free Fire ID and stats

LOUD Babi’s Free Fire ID is 16750487.

Lifetime stats

LOUD Babi’s lifetime stats

LOUD Babi has played 6266 squad matches and has 1753 wins to her name, maintaining a win rate of 27.97%. She has 15790 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.50.

The YouTuber has won 617 of the 3954 duo games that she has played, making her win rate 15.60%. She has racked up 10218 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.06 in this mode.

LOUD Babi has also played 789 solo matches and has 80 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 10.13%. She has 1761 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.48.

Ranked stats

LOUD Babi’s ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, LOUD Babi has played 46 squad games and has emerged victorious in 12 of them, translating to a win rate of 26.08%. With 103 kills to her name, she has a K/D ratio of 3.03 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 36 ranked duo matches and has triumphed foes in 4, making her win rate 11.11%. She has 65 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.03.

LOUD Babi has also played 1 ranked solo game but is yet to secure a win or a kill.

Comparison

In the lifetime duo matches, Ajjubhai has the edge over LOUD Babi in terms of K/D ratio and win rate. When it comes to the lifetime solo and squad games, LOUD Babi has a higher win rate, while Ajjubhai has a greater K/D ratio.

It is not possible to compare the two players' stats in the ranked duo and solo modes as Ajjubhai has not played enough games. However, in the ranked squad matches, LOUD Babi has a greater win rate, while Ajjubhai has a superior K/D ratio.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

