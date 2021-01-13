3 best websites to top-up Free Fire diamonds in January 2021

Diamonds are the premium in-game currency of Garena Free Fire. They are used to purchase most of the exclusive items like skins, costumes, characters, and pets from the in-game shop. However, the currency doesn’t come free.

Players have to spend real money to acquire diamonds in Garena Free Fire. There are several ways to procure the in-game currency, top-up websites being one of them.

This article takes a look at the three best websites to purchase Free Fire diamonds as of January 2021.

3 best websites to top-up diamonds in Free Fire

#1 - Games Kharido

Image via Games Kharido

Games Kharido is one of the most famous top-up websites. It offers the users a 100% bonus on the first purchase, which provides them with a better deal. Following are the steps by which players can top-up diamonds:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Games Kharido; click here to visit the webpage.

Step 2: Click the "Free Fire" option and log in via either of the two methods.

Select mode of payment and top-up

Step 3: Several top-up options will appear on the screen of the users. They can choose the required mode of payment. Upon a successful purchase, diamonds will be credited to the account of the players.

Here are the different top-ups available for Indian users:

INR 40 – 50 diamonds + bonus 50

INR 80 – 100 diamonds + bonus 100

INR 240 – 310 diamonds + bonus 310

INR 400 – 520 diamonds + bonus 520

INR 800 – 1060 diamonds + bonus 1060

INR 1600 – 2180 diamonds + bonus 2180

INR 4000 – 5600 diamonds + bonus 5600

#2 - Codashop

Image via Codashop

Codashop is another popular option amongst the players. Moreover, they do not require to log in or register on the website and directly top-up the diamonds using the Player ID.

Here are the steps by which users can purchase diamonds from Codashop:

Step 1: Open the official Codashop website; click here to visit the site.

Click on the Free Fire option

Step 2: Next, select the Free Fire option and enter the Player ID.

Step 3: Select the desired recharge/top-up option and payment option. Diamonds will soon be added to the account.

Prices of diamonds on Codashop:

INR 40 - 50 diamonds

INR 80 - 100 diamonds

INR 240 - 310 diamonds

INR 400 - 520 diamonds

INR 800 - 1060 diamonds

INR 1600 - 2180 diamonds

INR 4000 - 5600 diamonds

#3 - SEAGM

Image via SEAGM

The last top-up website on this list is SEAGM or Sea Gamer Mall. It is trusted by millions of users across the world to purchase a wide variety of digital goods. Players can follow these steps to buy diamonds via SEAGM:

Step 1: First, visit the Sea Gamer Mall’s official website and select the Free Fire option for the desired region.

Choose the top-up

Step 2: Choose the desired top-up option and enter the nickname and Free Fire ID.

Step 3: Lastly, tap on the Buy Now option. Users can log in or create an account on the website to complete the top-up.

Top-ups on SEAGM for Indian players:

INR 78 – 100 + 10 diamonds

INR 155 – 210 + 21 diamonds

INR 389 – 530 + 53 diamonds

INR 505 – 645 diamonds

INR 778 – 1080 + 108 diamonds

INR 1556 – 2200 + 220 diamonds

INR 3322 – 4450 diamonds

INR 4983 – 6900 diamonds

Note: This list is not in any particular order.

