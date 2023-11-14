3 biggest variety gamers on Kick in October 2023

Variety streamers on Kick provide a wide catalog of games or streaming genres for their audience to choose from. They conform to the subjective demands of their audience and do not shy away from playing games that do not currently have much traction, such as indie titles. On the other hand, Kick is a platform known widely for its lax moderation policies, among many other benefits.

With many streamers being attracted to the newer platform, a number of reliable and entertaining content creators have cropped up. This article mentions three of the biggest variety streamers on the platform.

Note: Statistics for this article have been sourced from streamscharts.com.

Three biggest Kick variety gamers in October 2023

1) BruceDropEmOff

Bruce has been involved in various controversies over time. (Image via raycondones/X)

Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" is widely known for his controversial behavior, which lands him in hot water. He recently got into a feud with fellow streamers Kai Cenat and Adin Ross after his personal messages were leaked, showcasing Bruce using homophobic slurs. However, his outspoken personality has netted him a large following of 313,000 on Kick.

His content revolves around Just Chatting streams, Batman: Arkham Knight, Counter-Strike 2, and Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay. In the month of October, he streamed for a total of 46 hours and 50 minutes and achieved a peak viewership of a whopping 68,000.

2) Niter

Niter is known for playing a variety of games on his channel. (Image via thenitrozyniak/Instagram)

Sergiusz "Niter" is a streamer known for his consistent daily content, streaming for approximately eight hours per day, 27 days a month. This helps provide his audience with a reliable source of entertainment on a regular basis. His content consists of Teamfight Tactics, under the Card & Board Game category, Fortnite gameplay, Counter-Strike 2, and Golf with Your Friends.

The creator streamed for a mammoth 210 hours and 50 minutes in the month of October, achieving a peak viewership of 78,000. Niter has 74,000+ followers on the platform.

3) Seekaplayer

Seekaplayer is known for his one-of-a-kind streams. (Image via Seekaplayer/Twitch)

Brandon "Seekaplayer" is known for his popular one-of-a-kind streams on software development. However, he does not let himself be limited to one genre only, with his streams also spanning Slots & Casino, Fitness and Health, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III gameplay.

The American streamer just had an airtime of 13 hours in the month of October. However, he still managed to pull in the third-highest concurrent peak viewership on the platform within the month, with over 96,000 viewers tuning in to watch his streams.

Kick has seen an upheaval of controversial content in the past few days, with IcePoseidon's latest jail stream pushing the limits of what is allowed under Kick community guidelines while also taking advantage of the relaxed moderation tactics of the platform.

The stream involved participants and guards in a simulated jail environment overseen by Paul "IcePoseidon", pushing through various challenges. The aim was to be the last man standing and earn the cash reward.

On the other hand, Kick streamer HeelMike was recently ambushed by a group of men as part of a bigger feud with other content creators like Adin Ross. The entire encounter was broadcast live on the platform and sent shockwaves through the online streaming community regarding what can be considered ethical streaming content.

Even though it may be contentious, the platform is a constant source of entertainment for many, with an average of around 150,000 viewers on the platform at all times.