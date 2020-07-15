3 CS: GO Pros who use dynamic crosshair settings

The CS: GO pros who use dynamic crosshair settings

The importance of crosshair settings in tactical, first-person shooters is often overlooked by many players, as they do not deem it to be as essential as their mouse and DPI settings.

And this is a grave oversight by many, who are grinding hours to climb the CS: GO rank ladder without the proper Crosshair settings that fit their playstyle.

Every professional CS: GO player that you see, fragging enemy after enemy on their streams or in tournaments, have their very own customized Crosshair settings.

From color to size, to outlines, there are a lot of settings in CS: GO (in the form of console commands) that you can opt for to make your crosshair fit your particular playstyle.

Dynamic crosshair settings in CS: GO

However, there is one crosshair setting that most guides recommend for newer players, which hardly any other pro players or streamers use. And that is the Dynamic Settings, consisting of the ‘movement error’ and the ‘firing error’.

Image credits: Liquipedia

You can either opt to keep the outlines and the reticle of the crosshair static when moving or shooting with the gun. CS: GO is a low TTK game that comes with movement and firing sensitive accuracy.

This means that to send the bullet where your crosshair is pointed, you will either have to stop and shoot or shoot in small bursts.

Image Credits: Liquipedia Image Credits: HLTV.org Image Credits: HLTV.org Image Credits: HLTV.org

Constantly firing the gun produces a spray pattern (which varies from weapon to weapon). A dynamic crosshair helps newer players learn how the accuracy and spray patterns in CS: GO work when they're shooting while moving, or while emptying their entire magazine on an enemy.

Professional CS: GO players often have a weapon’s spray pattern memorized by heart. Hours and hours in practice maps have sharpened their skills to the point where they can accurately land all bullets at a particular point even when spraying.

With that being said, there are some pros, who even to this date, have their dynamic settings on. We've listed three of the most noteworthy players who use dynamic crosshair settings.

1. Richard ‘shox’ Papillon

Image credits: Liquipedia

Video Game Settings:

Resolution: 1024 x 768

AR: 4:3

Scaling: (black bars)

Refresh Rate:240

Mouse Settings:

DPI: 400

EDPI: 675

USB Rate: 1000

Windows sensitivity: 5

In-game sensitivity: 2.25

Zoom sensitivity: 1

Mouse acceleration: 0

Crosshair Settings: cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1; cl_crosshair_t 0; cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 2; cl_crosshaircolor_b 0; cl_crosshaircolor_g 255; cl_crosshaircolor_r 0; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -2; cl_crosshairgap_useweaponvalue 0; cl_crosshairsize 1.5; cl_crosshairstyle 3; cl_crosshairthickness 0; cl_crosshairusealpha 1; cl_crosshair_dynamic_maxdist_splitratio 0; cl_crosshair_dynamic_splitalpha_innermod 1; cl_crosshair_dynamic_splitalpha_outermod 1; cl_crosshair_dynamic_splitdist 5;

2. Joakim ‘Jkaem’ Myrbostad

Image credits: Liquipedia

Video Game Settings:

Resolution: 1024 x 768

AR: 4:3

Scaling: (stretched)

Monitor Hz: 240

Mouse Settings:

DPI: 400

USB Rate: 1000

Windows sensitivity: 5

In-game sensitivity: 1.6

Zoom sensitivity: 1

Mouse raw input: 1

Crosshair Settings: cl_crosshairalpha 250; cl_crosshaircolor 2; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -1; cl_crosshairsize 4; cl_crosshairstyle 3; cl_crosshairusealpha 1; cl_crosshairthickness 1; cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0;

3. Lucas ‘Lucky’ Chastang

Image credits: hltv.org

Video Game Settings:

Resolution: 1280 x 960

AR: 4:3

Scaling: (stretched)

Monitor Hz: 240

Mouse Settings:

DPI: 400

USB Rate

1000

Windows sensitivity

In-game sensitivity

2

Zoom sensitivity

1.1

Crosshair Settings: cl_crosshairalpha 200; cl_crosshaircolor 1; cl_crosshairdot 1; cl_crosshairgap -3; cl_crosshairsize 1; cl_crosshairstyle 5; cl_crosshairusealpha 1; cl_crosshairthickness 0; cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1;