3 easiest battle tags to get in Free Fire in March 2021

Battle tags are one of the newest features added to Free Fire in the OB26 update. Players can earn them based on their performance in a match.

To unlock battle tags, players have to complete certain missions a specific number of times.

Battle tags are displayed on the player's profile. Each tag is available in 3 colors - bronze, silver and gold - depending on the player's performance.

What are the easiest battle tags to get in Free Fire?

#1 Dominator

Dominator tag in Free Fire

Condition: Eliminate opponents and be the final survivor.

To earn the Dominator tag, players will have to finish off all their opponents and get the Booyah.

#2 Uncrowned

Uncrowned tag in Free Fire

Condition: Eliminate opponents with no obligation to survive till the end.

Players earn this tag if they eliminate opponents in a match but do not manage to survive till the end.

#3 Sharpshooter

Sharpshooter tag in Free Fire

Condition: Eliminate opponents from a distance.

To earn the Sharpshoter tag, players need to be good at sniping as they will have to kill their opponents from a distance. This can be done with sniper rifles like the KAR98K, the AWM and the M82B.

Players can follow the steps given below to display their battle styles in their Free Fire profiles:

Players should first open the profile section by pressing the banner on the left side of the screen.

They can then click on the icon beside 'Personal Name Badge.'

Next, players should select the desired 'battle style' from style section.

Note: This list is based on the preference of the writer. The choices may differ from user to user. Some players might feel that the tags mentioned above are not the easiest to achieve.

