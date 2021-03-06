Raistar's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio and stats in March 2021

Raistar is one of the most popular Indian Free Fire content creators on YouTube. He is known for his excellent gameplay in the battle royale game as well as his ability to efficiently land headshots.

Raistar has 3.5 million subscribers on YouTube and more than 921k followers on Instagram.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, and other details as of March 2021.

Also Read: TSG Jash (TWO SIDE GAMERS) Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in March 2021

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Raistar’s Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

Raistar’s lifetime stats

Raistar has played 15600 squad matches to date and has emerged victorious in 2662 of them, making his win rate 17.06%. He has 51819 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.01.

The YouTuber has 705 Booyahs in 4468 duo games, translating to a win rate of 15.77%. He has 14328 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.81 in this mode.

Raistar has also played 401 solo matches and has won on 401 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 11.38%. With 10732 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 3.44.

Ranked stats

Raistar’s ranked stats

Advertisement

Raistar has played 60 squad matches in the on-going ranked season and has triumphed on 2 occasions, translating to a win rate of 3.33%. He has racked up 198 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.41 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 1 ranked solo match but is yet to secure a kill or a victory.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.)

Raistar’s YouTube channel

Raistar started his YouTube journey in late 2019. He currently has 3.5 million subscribers, and his videos have more than 66.96 million views combined.

Click here to visit his channel.

Raistar’s social media handles

To visit Raistar’s Instagram profile, click here.

Also Read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs WAWAN MKS: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?