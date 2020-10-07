3 easiest titles to earn in PUBG Mobile after New Era update

In a conversation about battle royale games on the mobile platform, one of the first names that usually comes up is PUBG Mobile. It is one of the top offerings in its genre for mobiles and is played by millions worldwide.

This game features titles that the players can achieve by completing various tasks. These titles provide a sense of accomplishment, and many gamers use them to brag in front of their peers.

Also read: How to download PUBG Mobile global version New Era update: Download link and step-by-step guide

Easily-achievable titles in PUBG Mobile after New Era update

#1 Well-Liked

Image Credits: PRIYANSHU GAMER / YouTube

Well-Liked is one of the more easily-obtainable titles in PUBG Mobile. To get it, players have to earn 1000 likes, which they can do so from teammates after a match ends. Compared to other titles, where players are required to register a certain number of kills or use some specific weapons, it is much simpler to achieve.

#2 Weapon Master

Advertisement

Weapon Master title

To achieve this title, players have to kill an enemy in the following ways — using Assault Rifles, SMGs, Sniper Rifles, Shotguns, Throwables, or Vehicles in a single classic match in the Platinum tier or above. For some, it might appear to be complicated; however, compared to other titles like Commando, Overachiever, and Unique Destiny, it seems slightly more comfortable to acquire.

#3 Season Ace

Image Credits: Gaming With Osmium / YouTube

To get this title, users have to reach the Ace tier and play five matches in this level. They will get the title as a season end reward.

Note: Some players might feel that the titles mentioned above are not the easiest to achieve and may think that they can accomplish the others easily. It is just a matter of preference and abilities when it comes to the choice of titles.

Also read: GENJ1 Gaming’s PUBG Mobile ID number, stats, K/D ratio and more