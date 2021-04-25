3 Free Fire characters who are as good as Chrono and Skyler for the Clash Squad mode

The Clash Squad mode is one of the most sought-after gameplay modes in Free Fire. Chrono and Skyler are two of the better choices for this mode.

Clash Squad features two teams fighting against each other with various weapon sets and, the team that scores the maximum points wins the match.

This article shares three of the best Free Fire characters who are equally potent as Chrono and Skyler in Clash Squad mode.

Note: These characters are not listed in any particular order or ranking. This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

Which Free Fire characters are as good as Skyler and Chrono in the Clash Squad mode?

#1 - DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok has an active talent called Drop The Beat. This power generates a 5m aura that boosts the alliance's movement speed by 10% and recovers 5 HP/s for five seconds. The results do not add up.

Drop the Beat raises the teammate's movement speed by 15% and restores HP by 5% per second for 10 seconds at its maximum level (level 6).

#2 - Jota

Sustained Raids is a skill that Jota possesses. This skill immediately restores 25 HP after each kill with an SMG or a shotgun in the most basic form. The cooldown time for this skill is five seconds. Sustained Raids recover 40 HP for each kill with an SMG or a Shotgun at its highest level.

#3 - Xayne

Xayne is an extreme athlete who enjoys traveling. She has an active skill known as Xtreme Encounter.

This power temporarily provides the player with 80 HP at its lowest level (level 1). It also increases the damage done to gloo walls and shields by 40%. The results last for 10 seconds, with a 150-second cooldown.

At its highest level (level 6), Xtreme Encounter does 100% damage to gloo walls and shields. In the meantime, the cooldown interval will be reduced to 100 seconds.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

