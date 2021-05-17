3 hidden achievements in Genshin Impact 1.5 that you may have missed

One of the easiest ways to get free Primogems in Genshin Impact is by completing in-game achievements.

All achievements award at least five Primogems, and most of them can be found in the game menu. However, the game also has hidden achievements with criteria that can’t be found listed in the menu.

Players can unlock most of these hidden achievements by simply playing Genshin Impact as they normally would. Meanwhile, some of these achievements require players to make use of weird or even sub-par gameplay.

With the 1.5 update, a few new hidden achievements were added to the game. This article briefly lists those new achievements and explains how to unlock them.

3 new hidden achievements in Genshin Impact 1.5

#1 - ...A Single Night’s Work

Cryo Hypostasis (image via Genshin Impact)

The first new achievement on this list focuses on the new elite boss added to Genshin Impact.

Players must beat the new Cryo Hypostasis to get this achievement. Specifically, they must defeat it while it’s in its weakened state.

After lowering the Hypostasis’ health enough, the boss will fire several spiked projectiles that land on the ground. Players need to use charged attacks on them to break the Hypostasis’ shield and bring it to its weakened state. Defeating it here awards five Primogems via the achievement.

#2 - Knee-Deep Snow...

”Knee-Deep Snow…” achievement (image via ShinoCoffee)

Genshin Impact also added a second hidden achievement related to the new elite boss.

Players must, once again, take down the new Cryo Hypostasis to get this achievement, but there is a special condition. They cannot simply weaken the Hypostasis and defeat it; they must let it revive three times before finally putting it away.

Completing this achievement rewards players with five Primogems.

#3 - Sternest of Souls

Azhdaha (image via Genshin Impact)

Players can unlock the "Sternest of Souls" achievement by beating the new weekly boss, Azhdaha, in all of its elemental forms.

In every battle, Azhdaha takes on two different elemental forms, apart from its natural state. He can take on a form infused with Pyro, Cryo, Hydro, or Electro.

The elements that Azhdaha takes on change every week, so just one fight a week for a few weeks should suffice to get this 20 Primogem achievement.

