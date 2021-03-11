3 landing spots that should be avoided by beginners in Free Fire's Bermuda map

Free Fire primarily features two modes – BR and Clash Squad.

Bermuda is one of three maps available in the battle royale mode (both ranked and classic) and is quite popular among players.

The map has a number of great landing spots where players can get decent loot. However, beginners hardly survive in these locations as they are often filled with seasoned players looking for weapons and items.

This article lists out a few landing spots that new players should avoid on the Bermuda map in Free Fire.

Note: This is not a list in any particular order. It is a generalized list of locations where players can stiff competition and hence not suited for the beginners. Therefore, it includes hot drops like Factory, Peak and more.

Also Read: SK Sabir Boss vs Arrow AK (Arrow Gaming): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

What are the landing spots that Free Fire beginners should avoid on the Bermuda map?

#1 Factory

Advertisement

Factory

Factory is located on the southern side of the Bermuda map. It is one of the most popular hot drops on the map and is often considered to be a challenging spot to land on.

Players can find plenty of good loot in this area. However, they have to be vigilant to avoid getting ambushed by enemy squads.

#2 Bimasakti Strip

Bimasakti Strip

Bimasakti Strip, which is located at the center of the Bermuda map, is one of the best locations to land on when looking for good loot. It has many houses where firearms and multiple pieces of equipment are scattered.

Advertisement

As a result, many players flock to this area, resulting in early fights and eliminations. It is a high risk-high reward location, and beginners should stay away from it.

Also Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs MrStiven Tc: Who has better Free Fire stats in March 2021?

#3 Clock Tower

Clock Tower

Clock Tower is another hot drop in Free Fire. It is located pretty close to the Factory. Weapons and items are scattered over a large area in this location.

Players often encounter enemy squads in and around Clock Tower. The location witnesses many fights in the first few minutes of the play. Hence, new users are advised to steer clear of it.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the preference of the writer. The choice of a drop location in Free Fire is an individual decision and is influenced by the playing style of the users.

Advertisement

Also Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs MrStiven Tc: Who has better Garena Free Fire stats in March 2021?