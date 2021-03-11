The Hoenn Pokemon League has some of the roughest and toughest Gym Leaders around in Pokemon games and anime series.

Of course, the early leaders in the games and anime are typically easier than those found later on in the region. Hoenn did not deviate from that trend.

The Hoenn Pokedex isn't exactly ripe for the picking. Still, there are some Pokemon that could replace one of a Gym Leader, giving them a more powerful team.

3 Pokemon that could replace Hoenn Gym Leaders' Pokemon

#3 - Gyarados

Wallace is a pretty formidable Water-type Gym Leader. In Pokemon Emerald, he did have a Gyarados. That is because he became Champion and gave his Gym Leader position to his former instructor, Juan.

In Ruby and Sapphire, however, having Gyarados instead of, say, Whiscash, would have made him a much bigger challenge. Having Gyarados and Milotic would have made Wallace a difficult Gym Battle to overcome.

#2 - Exploud

Norman's team was based around the Normal-type evolutionary tree of Slakoth. Slaking and Vigoroth were some of the big bad opponents for any trainers trying to earn the Balance Badge. Norman was no pushover.

Instead of another Slaking, however, this Normal-type Gym Leader could have received another powerful Normal-type Pokemon. Exploud's entire line is incredible. Imagine four Pokemon, Loudred and Exploud, along with Vigoroth and Slaking.

#1 - Latias/Latios

Tate and Liza had a wonderful concept behind them. The Psychic-type twins, their gym layout, and their Double Battle were very unique. Solrock and Lunatone were rather bland choices unfortunately. They were quite easily defeated.

If their Gym was made one of the later Gyms and one that promised to be the strongest, they could have both used one of the most powerful Psychic-type Pokemon from Hoenn. The Legendary eon duo of Latias and Latios would do the trick and make them a more worthwhile battle.