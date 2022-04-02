3 most popular designs from Shroomie Shenanigans update in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cookie Run: Kingdom's latest update has players in awe of the new designs that the developers have uncovered for almost every cookie. These unique designs are a takeaway from the minimal cookie design of these much-loved characters and build on popular references and fan art surrounding them.

Most popular designs in Shroomie Shenanigans event in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Users will have to update their game to access these new designs. After doing so, they can check out the event mentioned above in the Events tab and complete the tasks to obtain Shroomies. This is a new in-game currency that can be used to unlock different designs for their favorite cookies.

Here are the most popular designs from the latest Cookie Run: Kingdom update (in no particular order):

1) Dark Choco Cookie

Dark Choco, one of the most potent Charge Cookies even today, has been aptly caricatured in this update as a giant shadowy appearance. His sword has been omitted from the new character work, but fans claim that the in-game animation for his primary skill and passive ability is worth investing in.

2) Sorbet Shark Cookie

As the Twitter user rightly points out above, Sorbet's illustration is the most realistic one so far. Their Shark-Cookie design is indeed a classic for fans of both OvenBreak and CRK, and the new version with a larger version of the original design is winning fans over by the hour.

3) Frost Queen Cookie

Frost Queen is one of the most loved cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom, and her new illustration is making fans fall even more in love with her even more.

Frost Queen is one of the most loved cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom, and her new illustration is making fans fall even more in love with her even more.

The main reason this design is winning hearts is that the developers have heavily derived it from how many fan artists often picture the character, making a large part of the community, i.e., fan art creators, feel part of the process.

