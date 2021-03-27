3 reasons why DJ Alok is an overpowered character in Free Fire

Although there are several characters with special abilities in Free Fire, DJ Alok is arguably the most powerful of them all. One could even argue that he is buffed and overpowered in the game.

This article takes a look at three reasons why DJ Alok is an overpowered character in Garena Free Fire.

Why DJ Alok is an overpowered character in Free Fire

#1 Unique healing ability

DJ Alok has one of the most unique healing abilities in Free Fire.

Other characters, like A124 and K, restore HP, but they do not do it directly like DJ Alok. They need EP to convert to HP.

However, DJ Alok's incredible ability, Drop the Beat, creates a 5m aura that directly restores 5 HP/s for 5 seconds.

#2 Remarkable movement speed

DJ Alok has an enhanced movement speed advantage. While other character like Kelly also offers increased movement speed, the level at which it increases is not as high.

While Chrono's ability can also increase the movement speed of both the player and his/her allies, it can only do so within a force field.

DJ Alok's ability increases ally movement speed by 10% at the base level and 15% at the maximum level.

#3 Best for any skill combination

Like most characters in Free Fire, DJ Alok's ability can be combined with those of other characters on the battleground.

Merging DJ Alok's ability with those of Hayato, Luqueta, Jota or Kelly will result in one of the most lethal skill combinations in Free Fire. Any of these combinations can prove to be too strong for opponents to overcome, especially while rank-pushing.

