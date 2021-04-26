3 reasons why Free Fire is better than PUBG Mobile Lite on low-end Android devices

Free Fire and PUBG Mobile Lite are games that run smoothly on low-end Android devices. While both games have small device requirements, they have different gameplay styles, graphics and visuals.

This article will compare Free Fire and PUBG Mobile Lite based on these criteria to determine which game is better on low-end Android devices.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's individual opinion, and it is an individual's preference to choose one game over another.

Why is Free Fire better than PUBG Mobile Lite on low-end Android devices?

#3 - More gameplay modes and maps

Gameplay modes in Free Fire

Free Fire has more to offer than PUBG Mobile Lite in terms of gameplay modes and maps.

Garena's popular battle royale game makes frequent changes to gameplay modes, which helps to keep content fresh for players.

Free Fire also has more maps and game modes than PUBG Mobile Lite. Game modes like Big Head and Clash Squad are fan favorites and have a lot to offer to players.

#2 - Simple graphics and easy device optimization

Free Fire has simpler graphics and device optimization. The game has lesser map detailing but more vibrant color schemes.

PUBG Mobile Lite has more complex graphics, with intricate detailing and quality frame structures that increase the device optimization load.

Free Fire can, therefore, run better on low-end Android devices.

#1 - In-game mechanisms

The most exciting feature of Free Fire is arguably the inclusion of characters, pets, and dynamic functioning during gameplay.

Characters and pets in Free Fire have special abilities that give players a significant advantage on the virtual battleground. The game also has dynamic features like surfboarding, ziplining, etc.

PUBG Mobile Lite, on the other hand, has a more realistic approach and is largely devoid of such dynamic features.

Based on these factors, Free Fire is a better game than PUBG Mobile Lite for low-end devices.

