3 reasons why Free Fire players should pick Chrono for Ranked mode after the OB27 update

Garena Free Fire is a unique and fast-paced battle royale title that hosts multiple characters and pets in the game. One of the most popular characters in Free Fire is Chrono.

Chrono was recently nerfed after the OB27 update due to the mass protest against his ability, which according to most players, was going against the in-game mechanisms of Free Fire.

Despite being nerfed, Chrono can still be a pretty good choice for players in the Ranked mode. Listed below are the three reasons why players should pick Chrono for the Ranked mode even after the OB27 update.

Why Free Fire players should pick Chrono for the Ranked mode after the OB27 update

#1 - Cooldown time for Chrono can be reduced

Chrono in Free Fire

After the OB27 update, Chrono's ability has been reduced. He has an active skill called Time Turner.

At the default stage, this power generates a force field that prevents enemies from dealing 600 damage (level 1). Players have the ability to shoot at opponents when within the force field. Also, their movement speed is increased by 5%. The results last for three seconds and have a cooldown of 200 seconds.

Time Turner, at its most powerful level, increases the player's movement speed by 15%. The effects continue for eight seconds and have a 170-second cooldown.

Rockie Pet in Free Fire

This ability of Chrono has an increased cooldown time after the OB27 update, which can be reduced when players use Rockie.

Rockie's ability will help in reducing Chrono's cooldown time by 15%, offering some advantage on the battleground.

#2 - Combine Chrono's skills with others

Players can use Chrono's skill in combination with the skills of other characters. This way, Chrono's nerfed ability can be balanced. He can be paired with Shirou, Kelly, and Shani.

Shani will offer players with defensive vest durability, Shirou will help in tagging and increasing enemy damage, and Kelly will cope up with the increased speed of the player.

#3 - Still a great choice for aggressive players

Chrono is still a great choice for aggressive players as it offers the same force field defense mechanism, though the cooldown time has been increased. It will help players while rushing players directly and will provide them with a defense mechanism on the go.

