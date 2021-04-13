3 reasons why Free Fire players should pick the Dreki pet for rank push

Garena Free Fire features a unique set of pets and characters in the game, and the developers keep adding new ones through frequent updates.

The most recent addition to the pet section is Dreki. The pet was introduced on April 3, 2021, in an event called Dreki Top Up. Today, i.e., April 13, 2021, is the last date of this event. Players can acquire Dreki by topping up 300 diamonds.

Pets are an integral part of Free Fire as they majorly assist players in improving their gameplay. Dreki is a very useful pet with a special ability, and if used wisely, it can be a very good pet to use while rank pushing.

This article sheds light on why Dreki is a great pet and why players should pick it for rank pushing in Free Fire.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Why players should choose Dreki for rank pushing in Free Fire

#1 - Dreki's unique ability

Dreki in Free Fire

Dreki possesses an ability called Dragon Glare. At its most basic stage, this ability can spot opponents using medkits within a 10m radius. The most interesting fact is that it can even scan behind walls. However, the ability only lasts for three seconds.

At pet level 7 and ability level 3, Dragon Glare can detect opponents using medkits within a 30m radius. Also, the ability lasts for five seconds.

#2 - Beneficial during rushing

Aggressive players who like to play rush gameplay will find Dreki very useful. If the enemy who took damage from the player is applying a medkit and is hiding within a 30 or 10m radius, Dreki can scan them out, and players can easily spot them and catch them off guard while they apply the medkits.

This can be a huge advantage for players who like to go for kill counts during rank pushing.

#3 - Helpful for passive players

Dreki's unique scanning ability is helpful for passive players or defensive players as well. Players who like to play defensive and avoid fights can also use Dreki to scan their nearby area and escape from there if they spot any enemy in close proximity.

This can help passive players to play safely and earn more survival points during rank pushing.

