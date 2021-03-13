3 reasons why Free Fire players should pick Jai for the Clash Squad mode

The developers of Free Fire have previously collaborated with several well-known figures such as Cristiano Ronaldo, KSHMR, Son Tung-MTP, and Hrithik Roshan. Eventually, Garena added their in-game personas into the battle royale title.

A few months back, Jai, a character based on the renowned Indian actor, made its way into Free Fire. It is one of the preferred options in-game that gamers can purchase from the store for 499 diamonds.

This article lists a few reasons why players should pick Jai in Free Fire’s Clash Squad mode.

Reasons for picking Jai in Free Fire’s Clash Squad mode

Jai in Free Fire

In-game description: Jai is a decorated SWAT commander.

Ability: Raging Reload (Passive)

#1 - Ability

Raging Reload reloads the gun’s magazine by 30% of its capacity when players knock down foes. However, it is limited to using specific firearms: ARs, Pistols, SMGs, and Shotguns.

The amount of ammo automatically recovered is enhanced with the increases in the level of ability. At the maximum level, a massive 45% of the magazine capacity is regained.

This ability aids users in situations where there is a shortage of ammunition. It also helps them in duels over different ranges as they wouldn’t have to switch or reload the gun when using specific types of firearms. It would be instrumental in the Clash Squad mode.

#2 - Character combination

Every Free Fire character combination can only have a single active ability and three passive ones. Since Jai has a passive ability, the slot for the former is open, and hence players can combine him with characters like Alok, K, and Chrono.

In the Clash Squad mode, users can easily combine him with Chrono, Jota, and Moco to further enhance his ability's effectiveness.

#3 - Aggressive gameplay

Image via ONE FOR ALL GAMING / YouTube

His ability supports users with an aggressive playing style, as it is ideal for them.

On knocking a single foe, they would recover a significant amount of ammunition that will aid them in firing a few more rounds at opponents instead of reloading or switching guns.

