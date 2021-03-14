3 reasons why Free Fire players should pick KSHMR's K character in Ranked mode

Characters and pets are two of the most unique features that distinguish Free Fire from any other battle royale title. These characters and pets possess special abilities that help players significantly on the ground.

Captain Booyah, more commonly known as K, is one of the 37 characters currently available in the game. He is one of the most potent characters that players often underestimate.

Why should players pick K for Free Fire's Ranked mode?

#1 - His ability

K (Captain Booyah) in Free Fire

K is a professor and jiu-jitsu expert with an active ability called Master of All.

In the jiu-jitsu mode, allies within a 6m radius get a 500% increment in the EP conversion rate. In the psychology mode, K can restore two EP every three seconds with up to 100 EP. However, the mode switch cooldown takes 20 seconds.

K can also evolve up to a maximum of level six by using character level-up cards. At his highest potential, he can recover two EP every two seconds and up to 150 EP in the psychology mode.

#2 - Escaping the blue zone and helping teammates

K's psychology mode ability can easily help players escape from the blue zone without worrying about heavy HP loss. K can produce EPs automatically, which will enable players to gain HPs gradually. This will help them counter the HP loss taken from the blue zone.

It also helps allies in the jiu-jitsu mode in converting their EPs into HPs at a much faster rate, helping them to heal or boost faster.

#3 - Skill combination

K's ability is also great for skill combination in both Ranked and Clash Squad mode. His EP restoration and conversion ability can be coupled with Shirou's tagging and increased damage ability, Kelly's sprinting speed ability, and Laura's scope precision ability.

This combo can be a great choice for aggressive players in both Ranked and Clash Squad.

Note: This copy solely reflects the writer's views.