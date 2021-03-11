3 reasons why Free Fire players should pick the new Skyler character for Clash Squad mode

Skyler is the most recent addition to the realm of characters in Garena Free Fire. He has a commendable ability that can soon make him one of the top and well-liked characters of the game. As Skyler has recently been released, all aspects of his abilities have not yet been discovered.

The Clash Squad mode is known for its intense and short-duration matches. This is one of the reasons why it is arguably the most popular arcade mode in Free Fire.

This article sheds light on why the Skyler character in Free Fire is one of the best choices for the Clash Squad mode.

Top 3 reasons for choosing Skyler for the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire

#1 - Skyler's ability

Skyler in Free Fire

As per his in-game description, Skyler is a CEO and superstar with an active ability called Riptide Rhythm. At its base level, the ability unleashes a sonic wave that can damage five gloo walls within 50 meters.

Each gloo wall deployed will also improve the HP recovery, starting with four points. The ability, however, has a cooldown of 60 seconds.

Advertisement

#2 - Skill combination

Skyler is one such character that can be used for multiple purposes in skill combination. His active ability can be coupled with the ability of Hayato's increased armor penetration, Kelly's increased sprinting speed, and Jota's kill and HP recovery (SMGs and SGs).

This will be an unstoppable combo for aggressive players in the Clash Squad mode, with multiple benefits affecting the players on the battleground.

Also read: 5 best characters in Free Fire after the addition of Skyler

#3 - Best for close-range combats

Skyler has a pretty impressive active ability, and according to some popular speculations, it is also believed that in some ways, he partially possesses the abilities of both Chrono and Alok.

Just as Chrono blocks enemy damage and Alok regenerates the HP of the players, Skyler can heal himself with HPs while he blocks damage from enemies by placing gloo walls.

Advertisement

Hence, Skyler can be a great advantage during close-range fights in the Clash Squad mode. He can block enemy damage and restore HPs as well as destroy the defense of the opponents using his Riptide Rhythm ability.

Also read: Kla vs Skyler vs Shirou: Which Garena Free Fire character is better for the Factory Challenge?

Disclaimer: This article reflects the personal views of the author, and what may seem best to one may not be the same for others.