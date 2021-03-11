5 best characters in Free Fire after the addition of Skyler

Garena recently added a new character named Skyler to Free Fire. The character is based on popular Vietnamese artist Son Tung M-TP.

Though Skyler was launched in the game after the OB26 update, he was only made available to players on March 9th.

With the addition of Skyler, there are now a total of 37 characters in Free Fire. This article lists some of the best characters in the game after Skyler was added.

Who are the best Free Fire characters after the addition of Skyler?

#1 - DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok has an active ability called Drop the Beat. At its base level, this ability creates a 5m aura which increases ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for five seconds.

At its maximum level, Drop the Beat increases ally movement speed by 15% and restores 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

#2 - K (Captain Booyah)

K has an active ability called Master of All. In the Jiu-Jitsu mode, allies who are within a 6m radius get a 500% boost in the EP conversion rate. In the Psychology mode, the ability recovers 2 EP every 3 seconds up to 100 EP. The mode switch cooldown is of twenty seconds.

#3 - Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono has an active ability called Time Turner. At its base level, this ability can create a force field that can block 600 damage from enemies. Players can shoot at opponents while inside the force field. Their movement speed also increases by 15%.

Time Turner also increases ally movement speed by a 10%, with the effects lasting four seconds. All effects have a cooldown of 50 seconds.

#4 - Skyler

Skyler has an active ability called Riptide Rhythm. At its base level, this ability can unleash a sonic wave that can damage 5 gloo walls within 50m.

Each gloo wall deployed increases the HP recovery, beginning with 4 points. This ability has a cooldown of 60 seconds.

#5 - Steffie

Steffie in Free Fire

As per her in-game description, Steffie is a pro graffiti artist who has an active ability called Painted Refuge.

At its base level, her ability can create graffiti that reduces explosive damage by 15% and bullet damage by 5% for 5 seconds. The CD lasts for 45 seconds, but the effects do not stack.

At her highest level, Steffie can create graffiti that reduces explosive damage by 25% and bullet damage by 5% for ten seconds.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

