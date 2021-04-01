3 reasons why Free Fire players should pick Skyler to get an easy Booyah

Skyler is one of the best characters with active abilities in Free Fire. The title often includes new characters, and Skyler is the most recent addition to the game after the OB26 update.

While playing a Battle Royale game, it is very important to survive and win the match, as the prime goal of BR is to be the last one standing.

Skyler is one of the best choices for Free Fire players to get easy Booyahs. This article sheds light on how Skyler can actively contribute to getting Booyahs.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Why Free Fire players should pick Skyler to win any Battle Royale match

#1 - Skyler's incredible ability

Skyler possesses an active skill known as Riptide Rhythm. At its default stage, this power releases a sonic wave capable of damaging five Gloo Walls within 50m.

Each Gloo Wall deployed will improve HP recovery by four points at the initial level and will increase as Skyler's level is increased. This ability, however, has a sixty seconds cooldown.

#2 - The best choice for aggressive and passive players

Skyler is one of the best choices for both aggressive and passive players. Its aggressive nature can be explored when it destroys the Gloo Walls of opponents during an ambush and catches them off guard.

Skyler can be a great character for passive players as well who like to avoid fights or take up a lot of damage. He can deploy Gloo Walls for defense and can also recover HP by doing so at the same time.

#3 - Boosts the skill combo list

Free Fire allows players to combine the skills of different characters in a match. Players can choose up to four skills to combine in a character and use them on the field according to their will.

When combined with other skills, Skyler's ability will not only improve the player's gameplay but will also complement the abilities of other characters.

For example, when combined with Kelly, Hayato, and Jota, Skyler can prove to be fatal to enemy players on the battleground.

