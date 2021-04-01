Caroline vs Chrono: Which Free Fire character is better for Factory Challenge?

The Factory Challenge is one of Free Fire's most popular custom room challenges.

In this challenge, two players land on the roof of Factory, which is a place on the Bermuda map. Here, they will have to fight each other using only their fists or melee weapons.

Players can use any Free Fire character in the Factory Challenge. This article will compare two popular characters in the game, Chrono and Caroline, to determine who is a better choice for the Factory Challenge.

Assessing the abilities of Caroline and Chrono in Free Fire

Caroline

Caroline in Garena Free Fire

Caroline has a passive ability called Agility. At its base level, this ability increases the player's movement speed by 3% while holding a shotgun.

At its maximum level, Agility increases the player's movement speed up to 8% while holding a shotgun.

Chrono

Chrono in Garena Free Fire

Chrono has an active ability called Time Turner. At its base level, this ability can generate a force field that blocks 600 damage.

Using Time Turner, Chrono can not only defend himself from threats, but he can also fire at enemies when within the force field. His movement speed also increases by 15%.

Chrono's allies inside the force field receive a 10% boost in movement speed when the ability is triggered, with the results lasting 4 seconds. The results include a 50-second cooldown.

At its highest level, Time Turner increases the player's movement speed by 30%. It also increases ally movement speed by 15%. Both effects expire after 15 seconds and have a 40-second cooldown.

Conclusion

Caroline's ability, which increases a player's movement speed when holding a shotgun, becomes obsolete in the Factory Challenge as players can only use melee weapons in combat.

Chrono is, therefore, a better choice for the Factory Challenge as he can at least provide a boost in movement speed as well as a defensive shield during fights.

Note: Since the Factory Challenge is a custom room mode in Garena Free Fire, the weapon choice solely depends on the individual player. The fights are usually 1v1, and the popular weapons used are melee and fists. This article compares the two characters based on these criteria.

