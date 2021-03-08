3 reasons why the "K" character in Free Fire can be a game-changer in Ranked mode

K, more popularly known as Captain Booyah, is one of the most powerful characters in Free Fire. However, many players look down upon him due to his latent ability.

The Ranked mode in Free Fire is one of the most challenging modes in the game, and players often believe that K's ability isn't strong enough for the Ranked mode.

However, K possesses an ability that can certainly benefit players in different situations. In a word, K can truly be a "game-changer" for Free Fire's Ranked mode.

This article lists some of the reasons why K is beneficial for certain situations in Free Fire's Ranked mode.

Why K is beneficial for the Ranked mode in Free Fire

#1 - K's incredible ability

K (Captain Booyah) in Free Fire

K is a professor and jiu-jitsu expert with an active ability called Master of All.

In the jiu-jitsu mode, allies within a 6m radius get a 500% increment in the EP conversion rate. And, in the psychology mode, K can restore 2 EP every three seconds with up to 100 EP. However, the mode switch cooldown takes 20 seconds.

K can also evolve up to a maximum of level 6 by using character level-up cards. At his highest potential, he can recover 2 EP every two seconds and up to 150 EP in the psychology mode.

#2 - Escaping the blue zone

When playing it safe in the Ranked mode, many players receive a lot of damage from the blue zones. K already provides EPs and transforms them into HPs. Additionally, if the players use inhalers and mushrooms during the game, the blue zone won't be much of a concern.

There's no reason to think about the lack of HP when within the blue zone, as players can travel quickly to the safe zone with K's ability to heal them continuously without any loss of HP.

#3 - Assisting teammates in the last circle

In the Ranked mode, the last circle fights are always intense and fast-paced, and players don't usually get enough time to heal themselves.

Due to K's jiu-jitsu mode, his allies within a six-meter radius will receive a 500% increase in their EP conversion rate. This will allow the player and their allies to constantly regenerate their HP during the fight without wasting time on using health packs.

Note: This copy solely reflects the writer's views.