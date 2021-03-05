The Ranked mode in Free Fire is one of the most crucial modes for players. They can push their ranks here to ace the game and display their credibility in the rank tiers.

One of the significant factors determining a user's gameplay is characters. Free Fire offers 37 of them, though not everyone is equally potent.

While almost all characters in the game have abilities, this article list only the best ones that can be useful for the Ranked mode in Free Fire in March 2021.

Top 5 best Free Fire characters for Ranked mode in March 2021

#1 - DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok has an active ability (Drop the Beat), which creates a five-meter aura to increase ally movement speed by 10 percent and restore 5 HP/s for 5 seconds.

Players can boost this ability to level 6 with character level-up cards. At the highest level, DJ Alok can improve ally movement speed by 15 percent and restore 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

DJ Alok is undoubtedly the best choice for the Ranked mode with his HP restoring and speed enhancing ability.

#2 - Chrono

Chrono's active ability, Time Turner, creates a force field blocking 600 damage from opponents. He can also shoot at opponents from inside it.

While using Time Turner, Chrono's movement speed is increased by 15%, while allies get a 10% boost in movement speed when inside the force field.

His damage blocking and speed enhancing ability are beneficial to players in the Ranked mode.

#3 - Shirou

Shirou has an impressive passive ability called Damage Delivered. At its default level, the ability tags opponents for 6 seconds when they hit the player within 80m. The first shot on the tagged attacker provides 50% additional armor penetration. The ability has a cooldown of 35 seconds.

Shirou is one of the game's better characters as he incorporates Hayato's and Moco's abilities partially on the ground. His power is also handy for team games in Ranked matches.

#4 - K (Captain Booyah)

K in Free Fire

K is a professor and jiu-jitsu expert with an active ability called Master of All, which increases his max EP by 50.

In the jiu-jitsu mode, allies within a 6m radius get a 500% increase in the EP conversion rate.

In the psychology mode, he can automatically recover 2 EP every three seconds, up to a maximum of 100 EP. The mode-switch cooldown takes around 20 seconds.

His EP restoration ability is of great help during intense Ranked matches.

#5 - Steffie

Steffie in Free Fire

As per her in-game description, Steffie is a pro graffiti artist who has an active ability called Painted Refuge.

At her default level one ability, she can create graffiti that reduces explosive damage by 15% and bullet damage by 5% for 5 seconds. The CD lasts for 45 seconds, and the effects do not stack.

Steffie's damage withstanding ability can be crucial for players in the Ranked mode.

Note: This is not a list in any particular order. It is a generalized list of the best characters in the game.