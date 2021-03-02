5 best Free Fire characters in March 2021

Garena recently released Free Fire's Project Cobra update, which added two new characters to the game named Shirou and Skyler. While Skyler is not yet accessible, Shirou is available for free.

Free Fire characters play an integral role in the battle royale sensation as they can help determine the outcome of a match. They have special abilities that give the player an advantage on the virtual battleground.

This article lists down some of the best characters in Free Fire as of March 2021.

Note: This is not a list in any particular order. It is a generalized list of the best characters in the game.

Top 5 most potent characters in Free Fire as of March 2021

#1 DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok has an active ability called Drop the Beat which can create a five-meter aura that improves ally movement speed by 10 percent and restores 5 HP/s for 5 seconds.

This ability can be boosted to level 6 with character level-up cards. At the maximum level, DJ Alok can increase ally movement speed by 15% and restore 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

#2 Chrono

Chrono has an active ability called Time Turner. Using this ability, he can create a force field that blocks 600 damage from opponents. He can shoot at opponents from inside the force field.

Chrono's movement speed is also increased by 15%, while allies get a 10% boost in movement speed when inside the force field.

When Chrono is boosted to level 6, his abilities also get enhanced. However, his ability has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

#3 K (Captain Booyah)

K in Free Fire

K is a professor and jiu-jitsu expert who has an active ability called Master of All, which allows him to increase his max EP by 50.

In the jiu-jitsu mode, allies within a 6m radius get a 500% increase in the EP conversion rate.

In the psychology mode, he can automatically recover 2 EP every 3 seconds with a maximum of 100 EP. The mode-switch CD takes around 20 seconds.

#4 Shirou

Shirou has an impressive passive ability called Damage Delivered. At its default level, the ability tags opponents for 6 seconds when they hit the player within 80m. The first shot on the tagged attacker has a 50% additional armor penetration.

The ability has a cooldown of 35 seconds.

#5 A124

A124 in Free Fire

A124's in-game description states that she is a robot made with modern technologies. She has an active ability called Thrill of Battle. At the default level, this ability allows her to quickly transform 25 EP (Energy Points) into HP (Health Points), with a very long cooldown period of 90 seconds.

At the highest level, she can convert 50 EP into HP with a much lesser cooldown of 60 seconds.