Chrono vs Dasha in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of the two characters

Free Fire has reached unprecedented heights in the mobile battle royale genre and is one of the most widely played titles in the esports industry. The game consists of a lot of special features that make it distinctive from other battle royale offerings.

One such feature is the addition of special characters that possess abilities to aid players on the battleground.

This article compares two such characters in Free Fire: Chrono and Dasha, who are also the latest additions in-game.

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and Dasha in Free Fire

Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono is already one of the most sought-after characters thanks to his active ability, Time Turner. He creates a force field blocking 600 damage while shooting at opponents from inside it.

His movement speed is also increased by 15%, while allies get a 10% speed boost when inside the force field. When Chrono gets maximized, his abilities are also boosted. However, his ability has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

Dasha

Dasha in Free Fire

Dasha is a prankster and rebel, according to her in-game description, with a passive ability called Partying On.

Its initial level reduces damage taken from falls by 30%, diminishes recovery time from falls by 60%, reduces the rate of recoil build-up by 6%, and lessens maximum recoil by 6%.

Dasha reaches her maximum potential at level six, where her abilities see maximum boost.

Conclusion

Both possesses great abilities that make them unique on the virtual ground. However, Chrono is more beneficial while comparing their abilities on equal grounds.

Dasha is a great choice for the beginners as she reduces the recoil build-up of weapons. But Chrono is more advantageous in assisting players during intense fights. He offers damage protection and enhanced speed, thus providing an extra edge to gamers.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.