3 reasons why players should get the Antonio character in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire has a wide variety of characters with special abilities that help the player in a match.

There are a total of 37 characters in the game. Apart from Nulla and Primis, each character has an ability that can influence the outcome of a match.

Antonio is a powerful Free Fire character, known for his effectiveness in the Clash Squad mode. This article takes a look at a few reasons why players should try to obtain Antonio in the game.

Why Antonio is a great character in Free Fire

#1 - His incredible ability

Antonio in Free Fire

Antonio has a passive ability called Gangster's Spirit. At its base level, this ability gives the player 10 extra HP when the round begins.

At its maximum level (level 6), Antonio gets 35 additional HP when the round starts.

#2 - Best for Clash Squad mode

Antonio is one of the best characters for the Clash Squad mode as it offers players a significant HP advantage at the beginning of each round.

Because of his ability, players will always have the upper hand over their enemies during fights.

#3 - Skill combination

Antonio's ability is great for skill combination in both the Clash Squad and ranked modes in Free Fire.

The best skill combination for him involves DJ Alok's healing ability, Kelly's increased sprinting speed ability and Hayato's increased armor penetration ability. This combination can prove to be lethal and is advantageous for both passive as well as aggressive players in Free Fire.

