Top 3 landing spots in Free Fire's Bermuda map to rank push quickly

Pushing ranks in Free Fire has been one of the most addictive activities in the game, as players do so to prove their credibility. As gamers move through the tiers, they look to go higher and higher and ace all the levels in the rank system.

However, pushing ranks usually happens if players play safe and stay low-key, trying to gain the maximum survival points by staying longer in matches.

This article shares some of the safest places on the Bermuda map, the most popular and earliest arena in Free Fire, where players can land to avoid early fights and play safe with decent loot.

What are the three most secure spots to land on Free Fire's Bermuda map?

Note: Before listing the locations, it is essential to know that the "safe" criteria depends on the map's flight. Also, safe places do not have a high amount of loot but a decent amount sufficient for surviving.

These locations are listed based on the generalized path of the flight.

#1 - Waterfront

Waterfront is located at the extreme north-western corner of the map. It is situated at the very end of the island and contains a few buildings and small houses surrounding a beach.

The loot available here is decent and sufficient for one squad.

#2 - Hangar

The Hangar is located at the extreme west side of the Bermuda map in Free Fire, where there are two big warehouses and several other small constructs.

It contains a very good amount of loot for players and is not usually crowded. It is a safe spot to land and has ample areas from where players can escape to avoid early fights.

#3 - Riverside

Riverside is located beside Mill, which is one of the most popular hot drops of Bermuda. Hence, although the latter is the safest place to drop, it is not the safest area to hold for the rest of the game.

The loot here is scarce, but players can move onto nearby safe locations (for example, Plantation) to fill their loot.

Note: This list only reflects the author's opinions.