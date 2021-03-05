3 reasons why players should have the Jota character in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire is one of the most intriguing battle royale titles in the esports industry, containing many popular game modes and various other features.

One prominent feature that has contributed to its steady growth is the unique characters. Many characters are available in the game, and almost all of them have special powers.

Jota is one of the most popular characters and gets appreciated by players because of his ability. This article will list some of the best reasons why players must choose him in Free Fire.

Why pick Jota in Free Fire?

#1 - Jota's ability

Jota character in Free Fire

As Jota's character statistics highlight, he is a parkour expert and stuntman who has the primary level passive ability, Sustained Raids. It instantly restores 25 HP with every SMG or Shotgun kill at a short cooldown of 5 seconds. However, at the maximum level, he will regain 40 HP with each Shotgun or SMG kill.

This ability is prevalent amongst players who like to play aggressively.

#2 - The best choice for Clash Squad

Jota is undoubtedly one of the most popular choices for the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire. These matches are intense, short, and require kill counts to win rounds.

Players who like to play solo vs squad in Clash Squad or have an aggressive playstyle can use Jota for his impressive ability to restore HP. It is pretty common for Free Fire players to keep either an SMG or Shotgun for close-range fights.

Jota can come in handy here as he restores HP with each kill via Shotguns or SMGs. Hence, it gives players the upper hand over enemies, thanks to extra HP for the rest of the round.

#3 - Best in skill combos

Jota is one of the best choices for skill combos. His incredible passive ability can be coupled with other great characters for optimum results.

Players can combine his ability with DJ Alok, Kelly, and Shirou for better HP restoration, high sprinting speed, enemy tagging, and armor-penetrating capabilities. This combo can be of great assistance for aggressive players.

Note: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.