DJ Alok vs Jota: Who is the better character in Free Fire?

Free Fire provides its players with various characters having special abilities to enhance the gameplay experience. Adam and Eve are the two default characters available to a player at the very beginning, but they do not have any special superpower. However, as the XP level of a player progresses, they can gradually unlock the other characters with abilities, available in the game.

DJ Alok and Jota are both popular choices for aggressive players, and are admired because of their unique special abilities. In this article, we discuss which of these two is a better character to make use of in Free Fire.

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok and Jota in Free Fire

DJ Alok

DJ Alok was introduced in Free Fire with a special ability called Drop The Beat, which creates a 5m aura, that increases ally movement speed by 10%, and restores 5 HP/s for 5 seconds.

It is an active ability, which can be boosted up to level 6 with character level up cards. The max level provides the ability to increase the ally movement speed by 15% and restores the HP by 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

Jota

As Jota's character statistics highlight, he is a parkour expert and stuntman who has the primary level passive ability Sustained Raids. It instantly restores 25HP with every SMG or Shotgun kill, at a short cooldown of 5 seconds. However, at the maximum level, he will restore 40HP with each Shotgun or SMG kill.

DJ Alok or Jota, who is the better character in Free Fire

Both DJ Alok and Jota have abilities that suit aggressive players, and will them sustain in the virtual battlefield. However, DJ Alok has an active ability, whereas Jota has a passive one. As previously said, the ability titles are not a matter of consideration if the playing style is aggressive.

Though the choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on the playing style of an individual, certain factors can make one of them more or less viable to a player.

Jota can only use his ability if an aggressive player uses Shotguns or SMGs. However, DJ Alok's power is a more versatile one, and can get along with any playing style, whether passive or aggressive. Hence, DJ Alok's capabilities in Free Fire are way more versatile, convenient, and nifty, when compared to that of Jota's.