3 reasons why players should pick Jai in Free Fire's ranked mode

Characters have evolved to become one of the crucial components of Free Fire.

Apart from serving cosmetic purposes, all of them, except Primis and Nulla, boast abilities that enhance the gameplay and help players edge out their competitors. The game features over 35 characters, and Jai is one of the most desired ones.

He is the in-game persona of Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan and was added as a part of a collaboration with the renowned actor. This article lists some of the reasons for picking Jai in the ranked mode.

Jai in Free Fire

In-game description: Jai is a decorated SWAT commander.

Ability: Raging Reload

Raging Reload is a passive ability that automatically reloads the gun’s magazine by 30% of its capacity on every enemy knock by the players. However, this ability is restricted to specific gun classes, including AR, Pistol, SMG, and Shotguns. It gradually enhances with the rise in the level.

At the highest level, the gun’s magazine is automatically reloaded by 45% of the capacity after knocking down foes.

Reasons for choosing Jai in Free Fire

#1 - Ammo recovery

Players can use Raging Reload to regain the ammunition on every knock automatically. The primary reason for picking Jai is that it partially eliminates the need to reload or switch guns during duels.

This feature can play a crucial role in close combat when players are rushing on to foes to secure a knock. They will regain some ammunition to fend off other enemies.

#2 - Aggressive gameplay

Jai is great for aggressive players (Image via UG Empire / YouTube)

Aggressive players can make full use of this ability as they can rush on to foes without worrying about ammunition, which they can regain upon knocking down opponents.

The ability also plays a crucial role if players are forced to fight in the early parts of games, when there is limited ammo, usually at hot drops.

#3 - Character combination

Every character combination in Free Fire can have only one active and three passive abilities.

Since Jai has a passive ability, it doesn’t block the slot of an active one, and hence, he can be combined with characters like DJ Alok and Chrono.

