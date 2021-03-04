Characters are essential to the Garena Free Fire experience. There are 37 of them present in the game. The latest characters to be introduced were Skyler and Shirou with the OB26 update.

The developers of the quick-paced title have collaborated with numerous famous figures, including Cristiano Ronaldo, KSHMR, Joe Taslim, Hrithik Roshan, DJ Alok, and more. Their in-game personas have since been introduced to the game.

Besides Primis and Nulla, every character in Free Fire boasts a unique ability that allows users on the battlefield to get the Booyah!

Kelly is one of many characters in the game and is also one of the most popular. She was the first character to have an awakened form, "Kelly - The Swift."

Also Read: PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Which game is better for 6 GB RAM Android devices?

3 reasons why players should pick Kelly in Free Fire’s Ranked mode

#1 - Ability

Kelly's ability

Advertisement

Kelly is one of the easiest characters that players can avail in Free Fire. She is a popular pick due to her incredible ability: "Dash." At the base level, the sprinting speed of users increases by 1%.

With the increase in level, her abilities enhance. At character level 8, the sprinting speed increases by 6%.

#2 - Character combination

In Free Fire, users have the option of combining with other characters. Dash blends nicely with characters like Hayato, Moco, and DJ Alok.

The boost in the movement speed makes her one of the best characters to be used in combination with other characters.

#3 - Rotating quicker and evading/rushing foes

Advertisement

Rotation (Image via STORM BROTHERS)

On the battle royale map, players have to periodically rotate around the map with respect to the play zone’s formation. Kelly’s ability enables users to move about quicker across the map.

Many players prefer playing aggressively in Free Fire, and her ability can help users rush onto foes. The increase in speed can also help them to evade their opponents.

Several other factors make Kelly one of the most viable choices.

Advertisement

Also Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Hard Patil: Who has better stats in Free Fire?