3 reasons why Skyler character is as good as DJ Alok in Free Fire

Skyler is the most recent addition to the free Fire character segment and is one of the most potent characters with active abilities. Garena Free Fire hosts a horde of characters with special abilities. There are a total of 37 of them.

DJ Alok, one of the most popular characters in the game, is famous because of his special ability called Drop the Beat. However, Skyler's ability can also parallel that of DJ Alok when analyzed closely.

Skyler has almost the same potential on the ground as DJ Alok though it differs in certain situations.

This article lists some of the major reasons to state why Skyler is as good as DJ Alok in Free Fire.

How is Skyler character in Free Fire as good as DJ Alok?

#1 Skyler's healing ability

Skyler in Free Fire

Skyler has an active ability called Riptide Rhythm, which allows him to restore 4 HPs automatically whenever he places a gloo wall. This ability helps the players to restore his/her HP while creating a defensive gloo wall before them. This serves both purposes as it offers instant health to the players while providing a defense to guard the player.

#2 Defending ability

Skyler's defensive abilities parallel that of Chrono's and overpower DJ Alok's ability. The gloo walls deployed by Skyler fulfil Chrono's defending mechanism, and Alok's healing ability is complemented by the restoration of 4 HPs automatically on placing each gloo wall using Riptide Rhythm.

#3 Gloo wall destroying ability

Skyler also has a gloo wall destroying skillset in his ability. The ability unleashes a sonic wave at its base level that can damage five gloo walls within 50 meters. This ability of Skyler allows the players to explore the aggressive style of gameplay with him, which DJ Alok lacks.

Though Alok has great constant healing ability and increased movement speed, it lacks the benefits of a defensive mechanism and a defence-breaking skillset, which makes Skyler parallel DJ Alok's capability in these aspects.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the writer's individual opinion and suggests a thesis of Skyler's capability matching up to DJ Alok's level.