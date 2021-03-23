3 reasons why Skyler is as good as Chrono in Free Fire

Skyler was launched recently in Free Fire in an event called the Superstar Top Up event. However, he has been made available in the 'Store' section, where players can buy him. The character has a powerful ability and can even parallel the game's most popular characters, like Chrono or DJ Alok.

Chrono is one of the best and most potent characters in Free Fire and possesses a compelling ability. However, Skyler can also match up to his level in some aspects. This article lists down the reasons why Skyler is as good as Chrono in Free Fire.

How is Skyler in Free Fire as good as Chrono?

#1 - Skyler's ability to restore HP

Skyler in Free Fire

Skyler has an active skill called Riptide Rhythm that helps him to recover 4 HP anytime instantly when he deploys a gloo wall. This skill assists players in restoring HP when putting up a protective gloo wall in front of them.

#2 - Defending and healing simultaneously

Chrono can defend himself with a force field but that does not allow him to recover HP. Skyler's ability provides two benefits: it gives immediate health to players while also serving as a shield to keep them safe.

Hence, Skyler gets the better of Chrono on the ground in terms of versatility and viability of use.

#3 - Destroying gloo walls

Skyler also has the power to break gloo walls. At its basic stage, the ability ignites a sonic wave capable of damaging five gloo walls within five meters. Hence, Skyler's skill helps players explore an aggressive style of gaming, just like Chrono.

Chrono's ability is significant in different situations and is also a remarkable ability to have, protecting players from enemies and increasing movement speed. But Skyler has it better in terms of defense and healing.

