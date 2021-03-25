3 reasons why Skyler is just as good as KSHMR's K character in Free Fire

Skyler is one of the most powerful characters with active abilities in Free Fire. He was recently introduced to the game. Garena Free Fire is home to plenty of such characters with other unique skills too. There are 37 of them in all. K is one of them.

K, aka Captain Booyah, is one of the game's most prominent characters and is well-known for his unique skill "Master of All." When examined closely, Skyler's talent can be compared to K's abilities. In fact, Skyler can almost parallel K on the field, depending on the circumstances.

This article discusses why Skyler is just as strong as K in Free Fire.

How is Skyler's character in Free Fire as good as K?

#1 Skyler's healing ability

Skyler in Free Fire

Skyler has an active skill which is called Riptide Rhythm. This skill allows him to gain 4 HPs automatically whenever he deploys a gloo wall. This skill assists players in restoring HP when constructing a protective gloo wall in front of them. Thus providing them instant HPs - an ability which K lacks on the ground.

#2 Defensive ability

Skyler's defensive skills definitely outperform K's skills. Skyler can defend the player by deploying gloo walls and enhancing and boosting the player's HP while doing so. K may deploy gloo walls too, but lacks the ability to restore HPs.

Hence, Skyler performs two abilities at once, i.e., defending the player from the opponent as well as restoring the HP of the player.

#3 Gloo wall breaking ability

Skyler also has the power to break gloo walls. The ability generates a sonic wave capable of damaging five gloo walls within 50 meters at its base stage. K definitely lacks this ability which is more suited for aggressive-style gamers.

K is a great character in Free Fire with his own individual set of skills. He offers great EP restoration and regeneration abilities. But Skyler's power is also remarkable. Skyler has great potential to dispense on the ground.

Skyler's gloo wall-breaking abilities are unique to his skillset and tend to be more aggressive in gameplay.

These are three reasons why Skyler is just as powerful as K.Players should explore both characters' abilities on the ground.

