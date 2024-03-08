3 streamers who've been banned more than 10 times on Twitch

Streaming on Twitch often involves following certain rules, regulations, and guidelines. This ensures the platform has safe and secure content that is enjoyable to all viewers. Some content creators, such as Ice Poseidon and Adin Ross, have received permanent bans from the website due to repeated guidelines violations. Meanwhile, others have been banned a whopping ten times and even more.

This article lists three content creators who have been on the receiving end of the Twitch ban hammer 10 times or more.

3 streamers who have received 10 bans on Twitch so far

1) MeikodRJ

MeikodRJ is a Brazillian content creator who has been banned 10 times since 2019 (Image via meikodrj/Instagram)

Brazillian streamer Maycon is an influential Portuguese-speaking Twitch content creator who accumulates over 357,000 hours watched every month.

Maycon mostly streams Just Chatting content while periodically playing a few games, such as GTA V and EA Sports FC 24. He averages around 5,000 viewers on his broadcasts and has a respectable total following of more than 723,000.

The Rio de Janeiro resident has been banned 10 times since 2019, with his longest one being handed on June 7, 2023 (20 days). His latest ban came on January 15, 2024, when he was banned for three days. The majority of his bans lasted only a few days.

2) Kvyzee

Kvyzee is a Dota professional player who has been banned 11 times so far (Image via Liquidpedia.net)

Vladyslav "Kvyzee" is a now perma-banned Ukranian Twitch streamer and professional Dota player. He had attained over 140,000 followers and streamed for over 8,350 hours before being removed from the platform.

Kvyzee's content consisted nearly exclusively of Dota 2, with 8,045 hours worth of broadcasts dedicated purely to the title. He sometimes hosted IRL streams and played other games, such as Counter-Strike, PUBG: Battlegrounds, and GTA V.

The content creator has been the recipient of 11 bans. His final one came on February 15, 2021. His bans were mostly short-lived in nature, lasting for a few hours to a day at maximum. Some were so short that they only lasted for a few minutes. An example was the one on February 21, 2020, which lasted for a mere 17 minutes.

3) NicolePeachy

Nicole Peachy has been banned by the purple platform 11 times so far (Image via NicolePeachy/Twitch)

NicolePeachy is a Just Chatting streamer, and her content is focused on the adult subset of the Twitch population. She is watched for over 30,000 hours every month.

NicolePeachy sometimes dabbles in League of Legends. She also streams content related to fitness, showcasing her workouts to her audience of 124,000 followers.

Describing herself as a "loud" personality, the Italian streamer has been the recipient of 11 bans, with her recent one being on February 16, 2024, lasting for three days.

Eight out of 11 bans lasted only for a day. The two remaining ones lasted for a relatively longer period. Her ban on October 31, 2020, lasted for 19 days, while her very next one on November 28, 2020, lasted for a whole year.

With streamers being suspended more than 10 times, it is not a surprise that even major stars, such as xQc and Destiny, have received the ban hammer multiple times.

Recently, QTCinderella was banned by Twitch after being accused of "ad-farming" by asking fans to open her stream on a tab and then mute it. This would allow her to acquire a boost in her watch time and hence improve her earnings without fans actually having to watch her stream.