3 things to do before the Festivale event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

While February might not be the grandest month for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, it offers a fair share of events and corresponding items to keep players entertained throughout the month.

One of the most intriguing events of the month is Festivale, which brings the peacock character Pavé to the Animal Crossing island on February 28. Even though the event is only a few weeks away, Nintendo allows players to collect exclusive items so they can make the most of the upcoming Spring event.

Isabelle @animalcrossing Ahh! I still managed to forget an important event—Festivale! This year's party will be on the 28th, so be sure to check Nook's Cranny and the Able sisters' shop for your Festivale items before then. Viva Festivale! I hope I'm not stealing Pavé's thunder... Ahh! I still managed to forget an important event—Festivale! This year's party will be on the 28th, so be sure to check Nook's Cranny and the Able sisters' shop for your Festivale items before then. Viva Festivale! I hope I'm not stealing Pavé's thunder... https://t.co/0OoUVtgtF4

The following is a list of things players need to gather before the event officially kicks off.

Important items to make the most of the Festivale event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

1) Exclusive Festivale items

While the event officially kicks off on February 28, players can prepare themselves for the festivities by collecting all of the event's exclusive items from Nook's Cranny.

Festivale confetti machine is an exclusive item (Image via Nitendo)

The relevant items were added to the seasonal section of Nook's Cranny on February 1 and players will notice random Festivale-themed items available for purchase every day. The following items will be available at Nook's Cranny in the days leading up to the event:

Festivale balloon lamp

Confetti machine

Drum

Flag

Garland

Lamp

Parasol

Stage

Stall

Festivale clothing

While the aforementioned items can be purchased and placed in honor of the event, players can also don exclusive clothing items to get into the mood of the Spring event.

Festivale event tank dress (Image via Nintendo)

All the clothing items for this event were added to the game on February 1 and players can purchase them from the Able Sisters store. The following items are available:

Festivale accessory

Festivale costume

Tank dress

These, along with a range of variations, will be available on discount at random in Animal Crossing.

Festivale reactions in Animal Crossing

On January 28, 2021, the Viva Festivale Reaction Set was added as part of the free Version 1.7.0 update. This collection includes reactions that fit rather well with the Festivale seasonal event.

While the pack is already available, it costs an astounding 19,800 bells. Purchasing this pack will teach the players the following reactions:

Confetii reaction

Viva reaction

Let's go reaction

Feeling it reaction

Excited players should get to work acquiring these items and reactions before the arrival of the Spring event.

