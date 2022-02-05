3 things to do before the Festivale event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

While February might not be the grandest month for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, it offers a fair share of events and corresponding items to keep players entertained throughout the month.
One of the most intriguing events of the month is Festivale, which brings the peacock character Pavé to the Animal Crossing island on February 28. Even though the event is only a few weeks away, Nintendo allows players to collect exclusive items so they can make the most of the upcoming Spring event.
The following is a list of things players need to gather before the event officially kicks off.
Important items to make the most of the Festivale event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
1) Exclusive Festivale items
While the event officially kicks off on February 28, players can prepare themselves for the festivities by collecting all of the event's exclusive items from Nook's Cranny.
The relevant items were added to the seasonal section of Nook's Cranny on February 1 and players will notice random Festivale-themed items available for purchase every day. The following items will be available at Nook's Cranny in the days leading up to the event:
- Festivale balloon lamp
- Confetti machine
- Drum
- Flag
- Garland
- Lamp
- Parasol
- Stage
- Stall
Festivale clothing
While the aforementioned items can be purchased and placed in honor of the event, players can also don exclusive clothing items to get into the mood of the Spring event.
All the clothing items for this event were added to the game on February 1 and players can purchase them from the Able Sisters store. The following items are available:
- Festivale accessory
- Festivale costume
- Tank dress
These, along with a range of variations, will be available on discount at random in Animal Crossing.
Festivale reactions in Animal Crossing
On January 28, 2021, the Viva Festivale Reaction Set was added as part of the free Version 1.7.0 update. This collection includes reactions that fit rather well with the Festivale seasonal event.
While the pack is already available, it costs an astounding 19,800 bells. Purchasing this pack will teach the players the following reactions:
- Confetii reaction
- Viva reaction
- Let's go reaction
- Feeling it reaction
Excited players should get to work acquiring these items and reactions before the arrival of the Spring event.