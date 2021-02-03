The early days in Kanto did not boast the massive roster of Pokemon fans now have at their finger tips, but it did deliver the Pokemon that started it all.

Some of those Pokemon were Ground-types. Hard-hitting creatures such as Nidoking and defensive juggernauts like Onix made Ground-types proud.

Unfortunately, with every typing, there were some underwhelming choices. In Kanto, they weren't necessarily bad, but they were definitely outshined by some of their Ground-type counterparts.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

3 most underwhelming Ground Pokemon from Kanto

#3 - Nidoqueen

Image via The Pokemon Company

Nidoqueen is honestly a great Pokemon. When the creators made Nidoking, though, it immediately became diminished in its role. Nidoking is an absolute beast, whether it was for battling in the main story or doing a Nuzlocke run. That made Nidoqueen sorely underappreciated. In turn, it also made her underwhelming.

#2 - Golem

Image via The Pokemon Company

Much like Nidoqueen, Golem isn't a bad Pokemon at all. It just does not live up to the Ground/Rock-type combination that some other creatures do. Onix and Rhydon come to mind when thinking of other Pokemon that can do the job a bit better. Golem has incredible defense and attack, but others are better off withstanding the double onslaught from Grass or Water.

#1 - Rhyhorn

Image via The Pokemon Company

Rhyhorn is one of the most underwhelming Pokemon from Kanto, Ground-type or not. It can only be caught in the Safari Zone, which happens later in the Generation I games. Its stats are pretty lackluster too.

Its saving grace is that it evolves into Rhydon, which now can evolve into Rhyperior. In Gen I and Kanto, though, that wasn't enough. Especially because Rhydon can be caught by itself once the Cerulean cave comes available.

By the time players got a Rhyhorn or even a Rhydon, there were likely many more options available that made it look like a chump. Underwhelming at its peak here.