In Kanto, one thing is for certain. Ground-type Pokemon are incredibly dangerous and powerful.

While further Generations and regions have introduced other Ground-types and ways to counter them, Kanto made them a scary type to face off against.

A lot of people used Pikachu or some Electric-type and against those, Ground-types remain completely immune. To this day, there is truly a short list of weaknesses found on pure Ground-types.

Top 5 Ground Pokemon from Kanto

#5 - Sandslash

Image via The Pokemon Company

Sandslash isn't the most powerful Ground-type Pokemon, but it is sure looks cool. It's physical attack and defense stats are pretty good, but everything else is just a bit lackluster. Without the influence from Sandslash and its claws, there are a lot of Pokemon who would be drastically different. Take Excadrill for example.

#4 - Marowak

Image via The Pokemon Company

Marowak is another Ground-type Pokemon will solid defensive stats. This is another creature that looks awesome compared to other Pokemon found in Kanto. Knowing its backstory with its pre-evolved form Cubone, makes it even more interesting. Evolving binds the skull of its mother to its head and makes it part of its body. That is brutal.

#3 - Nidoqueen

Image via The Pokemon Company

Nidoqueen is the more defensive of the two Nido-evolutions. As a Ground/Poison-type, Nidoqueen gets an extra weakness in Psychic moves. Still, she is mighty powerful. Nidoqueen can learn a ton of moves that can cover a variety of types. It is strange that Nidoqueen is a Pokemon that cannot breed, though.

#2 - Dugtrio

Image via The Pokemon Company

Dugtrio is an extremely underrated Ground-type Pokemon. In games like Red and Blue, a fully trained Dugtrio was an asset to a team taking its final steps towards the Champion battle. Surprisingly, Dugtrio is super fast. The moveset is limited, but the Ground-type moves are some of the most powerful ones in those games.

#1 - Nidoking

Image via The Pokemon Company

Nidoking is a ruthless monster. Its attacking stats are better than those of Nidoqueen and its moveset is immaculate. Nidoking can learn Normal, Ground, Poison, Fighting, Water, Ice, Electric, Psychic, Fire, and Rock-type moves. It is an all around great Pokemon with no glaring weaknesses in the Kanto region.

Nothing tops being able to take out a Fire-type with Surf then turn around and destroy a Water-type with Thunder.