Some Ground-type Pokemon are revered as the most powerful in the franchise, while others are disliked for many reason.

Whether they are weak, unappealing to the eye, or just plain weird, there are Pokemon that fans are not fond of. Multiple Ground-types fit that category.

The likes of Diglett, Garchomp, Marshtomp, and more are adored. It is some of the lesser spoken-of Ground-type creatures that fans would prefer to avoid.

5 most disliked Ground Pokemon of all time

#5 - Gligar

Gligar has the look, moveset, and feel of a Poison-type Pokemon. Yet, it has a Ground/Flying-type designation. That is something fans have always shown a disliking toward. Like Gyarados and Charizard not receiving the Dragon-typing, Pokemon lovers absolutely hate when they feel a creature has been typed incorrectly. Gligar is a great example of that.

#4 - Whiscash

First and foremost, Whiscash is a strange looking Pokemon. It is covered in little accents of yellow and fits right in with Gligar. At a glance, many would believe Whiscash is perhaps a Water/Electric-type. Instead, it comes with a Water/Ground-typing and can't learn any Electric-type moves. This is another case of fans believing the typing is wrong and that they are correct over the designer.

#3 - Rhyhorn

Rhyhorn is one of the original Pokemon that catches the most flak. At the start, it could only be found in the Safari Zone, with limited time and a limited percentage chance of finding/capturing one. Once found, it did not evolve until level 42. For some time, evolving to Rhydon was all it had. Rhyperior came around, but Rhydon could be captured by itself with no need for Rhyhorn.

#2 - Palossand

As a Ghost/Ground-type Pokemon, Palossand has left many Pokemon game players disappointed. Its lore and Pokedex information claim it can grow to be the size of a large building. Unless Dynamaxed, this ability has never appeared in a Pokemon game. Instead, it turned a cool concept into nothing and fans would never come around the sand castle poltergeist.

#1 - West Sea Gastrodon

The Water/Ground-type Gastrodon is actually a fan favorite. It can be a terror to fight in competitive battling and it doesn't look half bad. The West Sea version (pink), however, gets plenty of hate.

A war began between the Pink and Blue Gastrodon forms and the Pink version has come out the loser. For whatever reason, fans believe that "Blue Shellos is best Shellos" and evolves into the better form of Gastrodon, leaving the Pink untouched.