3 most underwhelming Normal Pokemon from Johto

Generation II introduced a somewhat sizable number of Normal-type Pokemon, and a surprising amount of them are pretty decent.

Out of all of the Normal-type Pokemon in Generation II, nearly every one has its use or niche. This list features the very few options that, while still technically functional, should probably be swapped out in favor of a more readily usable Pokemon.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Three most disappointing Normal Pokemon from Johto

#3 - Noctowl

Noctowl

The Johto region's token Normal and Flying-type is, basically, just that: yet another Normal and Flying-type. It doesn't bring anything special to the table, and it doesn't perform particularly well.

It's a good damage sponge, can learn hypnosis, and do somewhat alright damage. But it ends up getting outclassed both as a tank and as a Normal/Flying Pokemon.

#2 - Togetic

Togetic

Speaking of outclassed Normal and Flying-types, here's Togetic.

It is a somewhat bulky Pokemon that lacks any move to make good use of that size. It doesn't get any barrier moves other than Safeguard, doesn't get any set-up moves other than Curse, and gets Rest but not Sleep Talk.

Togetic has some good offensive move diversity, but that's not what it needs.

#1 - Aipom

Aipom

Aipom is just an unfortunate Pokemon that didn't receive the attention it needed until a couple of generations later. With very few useful moves, decently awful stats, and no evolution until Generation IV, Aipom ends up being primarily unusable in Gold and Silver.

The best use for Aipom may very well be to see how many curses and/or agilities it can get off before baton-passing them to a Pokemon that can actually use the buffs. Even this isn't guaranteed to work out since Aipom is so defensively weak.