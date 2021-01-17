Ash has plenty of triumphs that are remembered for years in the Pokemon anime. But not every Pokemon was part of Ash's best rosters. Some of Ash's best Pokemon were essentially useless in the anime.

Not every Pokemon that Ash trains will become a great addition to the team. Pokemons aren't based purely on stats like they are in the games. Ash has to train the Pokemon in the anime and it doesn't always go well. When something bad happens, the Pokemon can end up being useless in the team. Eventually, they are left behind but their records while battling become set in stone.

5 most useless Pokemon Ash used in the anime

#5 - Palpitoad

Image Via Pokemon

Two aspects of the Palpitoad arc held back its success with Ash in the anime. The first was that the Pokemon Ash trained would typically stay under evolved when they could be far more powerful. Whether that's because of odd writing or not, the arc remains. Ash should let more of his Pokemon grow in strength.

Ash also chose to make bad decisions with Palpitoad. Ash has a habit of pushing Pokemons beyond their limits in battles to secure a win. But that doesn't work as well in a three versus one. Palpitoad essentially faded away after Ash's blunder.

#4 - Pidgeotto

Image Via Pokemon

Ash acquired Pidgeotto early in the anime and it quickly became the first evolved Pokemon on his team. While they had a great run together with many memorable battles, Pidgeotto lost more than it won.

Some of the losses that Pidgeotto had include a Caterpie and even Team Rocket at one point.

#3 - Gliscor

Image Via Pokemon

Gliscor would eventually become a fairly powerful and trained Pokemon in the anime. It also was a great character that contributed to the personality of Ash's team. However, before sufficient training, Gliscor lost a ton of matches that added to one of the worst win rates in the Pokemon anime for Ash's team.

#2 - Torkoal

Image Via Pokemon

This turtle Pokemon lost a whole lot on Ash's squad and yet he continued to fight with it repeatedly. What's surprising is that even with all the experience Torkoal had, it wouldn't learn and it continued to lose with a horrible record.

Torkoal took losses poorly and would cry after losses in Pokemon battles.

#1 - Aipom

Image

Aipom is the only one on this list that was part of Ash's squad and never won a single battle.

The monkey-like Pokemon might have offered plenty of fun and personality but was traded quickly and never won any battles. That basically encapsulates what it means to be useless on Ash's team in the anime.