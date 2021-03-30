3 most underwhelming Rock Pokemon from Johto

The sturdy Pokemon of the Rock-typing are defensive menaces on the battlefield, or at least they're supposed to be.

The Johto region did not introduce an incredible number of new Pokemon, which is well-reflected among Rock-type Pokemon. And as only Generation II Pokemon are eligible for his list, choosing between such limited Pokemon is somewhat challenging.

Still, though, at least two of these Pokemon more than deserve to be on this list for performing exceedingly poorly under pretty much most circumstances.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top three disappointing Rock Pokemon from Johto

#3 - Sudowoodo

Sudowoodo squad (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sudowoodo isn't bad. It certainly does more than expected. The non-Grass-type tree Pokemon claims a place in Generation II as the only pure Rock-type Pokemon, giving it a (very slight) advantage when going up against Water and Grass-type Pokemon. And its reasonably decent attack stat lets it dish out some good damage.

Sudowoodo's biggest fault is simply not being as notable as either Shuckle or Pupitar, the only other two Pokemon that could fill slot #3 on this list.

#2 - Magcargo

Magcargo (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Unlike Sudowoodo, placing Magcargo in slot #2 is not regrettable in the slightest.

The magmatic snail Pokemon is awful, to put it lightly. With two x4 weaknesses and two x2 weaknesses, and an utterly abysmal HP stat, Magcargo will go down to just about any opponent. This list includes physical attackers, despite Magcorgo's one redeeming trait being its 120 base defense.

Its move pool is acceptable at best, but its speed and defenses are so horrible that Magcargo is lucky to be able to use a move in the first place. It's hard to believe that there's a Pokemon that underperforms more than Magcargo in the Johto region, let alone within the same type.

#1 - Corsola

Corsola (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Well, here's the Johto region Rock-type Pokemon that manages to perform even more poorly than Magcargo.

Corsola sports a VERY marginally better typing, having only one 4x weakness and three 2x weaknesses. But its move pool is much worse, its stats are entirely worthless, and it BARELY manages to outspeed the literal snail Pokemon.

Corsola's one redeeming trait is some half-decent defenses, but Magcargo outperforms it on this front by having significantly better defense with only five less HP and special protection.

It is a genuinely underwhelming Pokemon with very little reason for anyone to ever use.